Minneapolis OnlyFans users spent $14.3M, more than any other Midwest city in 2025

Minneapolis OnlyFans subscribers have helped the city secure a top spot for content consumption on the site, ranking it in fifth place in the entire country for per-capita spending.

The city’s per-capita spending intensity is a whopping 4.4x higher than the national average.

Minneapolis among top 5 OnlyFans spenders per capita in the country

Minneapolis residents spent a combined total of $14.3 million in 2025, or $337,248 per 10,000 residents, earning the city a spot in 5th place nationally.

According to the data, Minneapolis residents spent about $39,000 a day on OnlyFans, more than any other city in the Midwest.

St. Paul, meanwhile, saw its residents spend about $6.5 million in 2025, or about $209,589 per 10,000 residents, ranking in 17th place nationally.

All of Minnesota spent a total of $47.9 million, ranking it 17th out of all 50 states.

Minneapolis content creators' contributions

According to the data, Minneapolis is just consuming OnlyFans content, it's also producing its own.

The city is also home to 4,705 creators, who earned more than $6.1 million in revenue, contributing about $1.4 million in combined federal and state taxes.

