Minneapolis OnlyFans users spent $14.3M, more than any other Midwest city in 2025
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis OnlyFans subscribers have helped the city secure a top spot for content consumption on the site, ranking it in fifth place in the entire country for per-capita spending.
The city’s per-capita spending intensity is a whopping 4.4x higher than the national average.
Minneapolis among top 5 OnlyFans spenders per capita in the country
By the numbers:
Minneapolis residents spent a combined total of $14.3 million in 2025, or $337,248 per 10,000 residents, earning the city a spot in 5th place nationally.
According to the data, Minneapolis residents spent about $39,000 a day on OnlyFans, more than any other city in the Midwest.
St. Paul, meanwhile, saw its residents spend about $6.5 million in 2025, or about $209,589 per 10,000 residents, ranking in 17th place nationally.
All of Minnesota spent a total of $47.9 million, ranking it 17th out of all 50 states.
Minneapolis content creators' contributions
The Bold North:
According to the data, Minneapolis is just consuming OnlyFans content, it's also producing its own.
The city is also home to 4,705 creators, who earned more than $6.1 million in revenue, contributing about $1.4 million in combined federal and state taxes.
Dig deeper:
The Source: This story uses information gathered by OnlyGuider.