Minneapolis OnlyFans users spent $14.3M, more than any other Midwest city in 2025

Published  March 6, 2026 1:56pm CST
The OnlyFans logo is displayed on a mobile phone with the company branding icon visible in the background in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on November 24, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis consumes more OnlyFans content than any other city in the Midwest, about 4.4 times higher than the national average.
    • The city is ranked as the 5th highest-spending per capita city in the country, spending $14.3 million, or about $39,304 per day.
    • All of Minnesota spent a total of $47.9 million, ranking it 17th out of all 50 states.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis OnlyFans subscribers have helped the city secure a top spot for content consumption on the site, ranking it in fifth place in the entire country for per-capita spending.

The city’s per-capita spending intensity is a whopping 4.4x higher than the national average.

READ MORE: Minneapolis PD officer outed as OnlyFans model after pulling over subscriber

Minneapolis among top 5 OnlyFans spenders per capita in the country

By the numbers:

Minneapolis residents spent a combined total of $14.3 million in 2025, or $337,248 per 10,000 residents, earning the city a spot in 5th place nationally.

According to the data, Minneapolis residents spent about $39,000 a day on OnlyFans, more than any other city in the Midwest. 

St. Paul, meanwhile, saw its residents spend about $6.5 million in 2025, or about $209,589 per 10,000 residents, ranking in 17th place nationally.

All of Minnesota spent a total of $47.9 million, ranking it 17th out of all 50 states. 

Minneapolis content creators' contributions

The Bold North:

According to the data, Minneapolis is just consuming OnlyFans content, it's also producing its own.

The city is also home to 4,705 creators, who earned more than $6.1 million in revenue, contributing about $1.4 million in combined federal and state taxes. 

Dig deeper:

More data can be found here

The Source: This story uses information gathered by OnlyGuider. 

