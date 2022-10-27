Minneapolis snow emergency rules coming soon

Winter is coming. And when the snow flies, so do the parking restrictions in Minneapolis.

The City of Minneapolis announced it will be mailing out information about what residents should do when a Snow Emergency is declared.

Each resident should expect to get the mailer soon.

When the city declares a snow emergency, they need to clear around 1,400 miles of streets, parkways and alleys.

Of course, once the snow starts flying (get your weather updates here), the city asks everyone stay up-to-date to avoid being towed.

Ways to learn about a snow emergency: