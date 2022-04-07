Minneapolis shooting leaves one man dead

article

A shooting in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood has left one man dead Thursday evening, police say.

Officers have blocked off 21st Avenue North at Emerson Avenue for the shooting.

Police received 911 calls for a man down along with ShotSpotter activations shortly after 8 p.m. for the incident. At the scene, officers found a man in his late 20s who had been shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. About an hour later, police say the victim had died.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Thursday's shooting comes about 24 hours after another homicide Wednesday night in Minneapolis.