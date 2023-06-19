Taylor Swift in Minneapolis: Metro Transit extends bus, train service

Metro Transit says it will extend bus and train service to meet the expected heavy demand for Taylor Swift's shows in Minneapolis this weekend.

In a news release on Monday, Metro Transit says additional light rail and bus service will be provided after Taylor Swift concerts on Friday and Saturday.

Several bus routes will exit downtown Minneapolis past 1 a.m. while northbound Blue Line service will operate past midnight, to take fans to the ABC Ramps.

For more information on the bus and train service, you can click here.