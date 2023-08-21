Minneapolis reducing swim hours at pools, beaches

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is reducing swim hours for pools and popular beaches starting Monday, Aug. 21.

Right as a heat wave approaches this week, the City of Minneapolis is reducing hours at many popular swimming destinations. The reasoning behind the reduced hours is the approaching end of the summer and swim season, and as some staff members return to school.

The reduced hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 1-7 p.m. Labor Day weekend – the final day of the swim season for Minneapolis is Sept. 4.

These changes impact lifeguards at local beaches, the Webber Natural Swimming Pool, and the Lupient and North Commons water parks.