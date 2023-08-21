Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Minneapolis reducing swim hours at pools, beaches

By Leyden Streed
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MN weather: Hot and steamy week on the way

Get ready for a hot and steamy week with temperatures in the 90s and feels like temps in the triple digits. The heat will hold off on Monday in the Twin Cities metro, with highs in the mid-80s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is reducing swim hours for pools and popular beaches starting Monday, Aug. 21.

Right as a heat wave approaches this week, the City of Minneapolis is reducing hours at many popular swimming destinations. The reasoning behind the reduced hours is the approaching end of the summer and swim season, and as some staff members return to school.

The reduced hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 1-7 p.m. Labor Day weekend – the final day of the swim season for Minneapolis is Sept. 4. 

These changes impact lifeguards at local beaches, the Webber Natural Swimming Pool, and the Lupient and North Commons water parks. 