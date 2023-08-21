Minnesota weather: Excessive heat warning this week

Get ready for a hot and steamy week.

Monday will be bright but fairly cloudy at times in the Twin Cities metro. As the day goes on, the heat will start to build and feel far more uncomfortable and sticky by the afternoon, with a high of 86 degrees.

While hotter temperatures hold off slightly on Monday, central Minnesota remains under an excessive heat watch from Monday until Thursday. The watch will upgrade to a warning on Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening with highs in the 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Meanwhile, portions of southern Minnesota are under an excessive heat warning from noon on Monday through Thursday evening with temperatures possibly flirting with 100 degrees.

Surprisingly, triple digits in August are rare. Since record-keeping began in 1873, there have only been seven days when temperatures in the Twin Cities metro reached 100 degrees or higher, the last time being in 1988. The latest we almost hit triple digits was in 2021 with 99 degrees. We will get very close to recording 100 degrees this week, but it all depends on just how far north the warm front climbs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Since record keeping began in 1873 there have only been seven days where temperatures in the Twin Cities Metro reached 100 degrees. (FOX 9)

The heat will reach its peak on Wednesday in the Twin Cities with temperatures in the high 90s. The start of the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday will be steamy with a high of 93 degrees. Temperatures should start to cool down by the end of the week with a beautiful and much cooler weekend in the forecast.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: