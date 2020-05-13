Minneapolis recommends mail-in voting due to COVID-19 concerns

The City of Minneapolis is recommending that voters register to vote by mail this election year due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a release, city officials said they are making the push after health officials advised everyone to reduce contact with others during the pandemic.

Voters can sign up now to get ballots for the August primary and November general election mailed to them. Ballots will arrive approximately six weeks before those elections, along with postage-paid envelopes for return.

All Minnesota voters are eligible to vote early by mail. Ballot applications should be made no later than 10 days before an election so the ballots can arrive in the mail with enough time for voters to return them.

Although voting early by mail is recommended, voters will still be able to cast their ballots in person at the City’s Early Vote Center, 980 E. Hennepin Aven., or at their polling places on the day of the election.