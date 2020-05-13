Minnesota Secretary of State urges Minnesotans to request absentee ballots for 2020 election

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is asking all eligible Minnesota voters to apply for absentee ballots and vote by mail this election year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We need to treat the upcoming statewide elections as a public health issue," Simon said in a news release. "To slow the spread of COVID-19, we need to reduce large gatherings, including at polling places. I’m challenging all eligible Minnesota voters to cast their vote from the safety of their home. In the face of this pandemic, it is the right thing to do to protect Minnesotans who are most at risk - and the people who care for them. Fortunately, it’s very easy to do."

Voters can apply for their absentee ballots online. The tool allows registered voters to request that their ballot to be sent to them by mail for the Aug. 11 statewide primary and the Nov. 3 general election.

The City of Minneapolis also requested that residents opt for mail-in ballots.

All eligible Minnesota voters may request an absentee ballot for the primary and general elections at mnvotes.org. The online application will ask for an e-mail address and an identification number, either a Minnesota-issued driver's license, Minnesota ID card, or last four digits of their Social Security Number.

You can check your voter registration status online. You can also register or update your voter registration online.