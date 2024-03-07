Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis Public Service Center briefly evacuated Thursday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:55AM
FOX 9's Bill Keller took video of the Minneapolis Public Service Center being evacuated Thursday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Public Service Center was evacuated Thursday morning. 

FOX 9's Bill Keller, who was in the building to cover the Minneapolis City Council meeting, said the building was evacuated before 9:30 a.m. People returned inside before 10 a.m., so the scheduled City Council meeting started about 24 minutes late.

FOX 9 has reached out to authorities to find out the reason the building is being evacuated. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.