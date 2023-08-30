Minneapolis Public Schools offers $5K bonus as it searches for support staff

Minneapolis Public Schools announced Wednesday it will pay out bonuses as it works to hire educational support professionals (ESPs) ahead of the start of the school year.

ESPs typically work to support teachers in the classroom. For new hires, the district says it will pay out a bonus of $5,000, paid in four installments through the school year. ESPs already on staff with the district will also see a $5,000 bonus, paid out during the year.

Along with that bonus, current workers who recruit other ESPs to join the staff will be eligible for a $1,500 referral bonus.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the district, applications can be submitted online here.

"With this new incentive program, we are aiming to grow our ESP numbers, retain our current hardworking ESPs, and support the ESPs who have gone the extra mile to fill open positions," wrote Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox in a provided statement. "We hope this new program will show people that MPS is a compelling and rewarding place to work."

A quick review of posted job listings on the district website shows a wide array of experience requirements, ranging from a college degree to a high school diploma and a passing ParaPro assessment score. Several positions also require prior experience working with children or equivalent training.

The first day of classes for grade school students in Minneapolis will be next Tuesday.