Mpls Public Housing Authority opens family housing waitlist, first time in 3 years

The Brief The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) is opening its family housing waitlist Thursday morning. This is the first time the organization has opened its family housing waitlist since 2021. About 1,500 applicants are expected to be added to the waitlist, according to the MPHA.



The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) is opening its family housing waitlist to new applicants for the first time since 2021.

What we know

MPHA said applications for two-to-five-bedroom units will be accepted from 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 until noon on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

City officials say they expect to add 1,500 families to the waitlist during this period, but emphasize that applying to the waitlist does not guarantee a spot.

Applications are entered into a lottery for a chance to be added to the waitlist, and there is reportedly no advantage to applying early.

The waitlist closed in 2021 and has not opened since.

Officials say the waitlist has grown to hold "as many as 7,500 families" in recent years.

How does it work?

Those interested can apply through the MPHA portal by clicking here when the waitlist window is open.

Those who need assistance in completing the application, such as language translation or getting the information presented in a different format, are asked to submit a request before the waitlist opens.

That request can be sent to MPHAapplication@mplspha.org or by calling 612-342-1438 before noon on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The application can also be translated with a built-in Google Translate feature.

More information on how to apply for the program can be found here.