Minneapolis family housing waitlist applications close at noon Tuesday

Applications for low-income family housing waitlist in Minneapolis are open starting 8 a.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The Minnesota Public Housing Authority (MPHA) is accepting applications for its waitlist for family housing of 2-5 bedrooms. Applicants must meet eligibility criteria to qualify, then they will be placed on the waiting list based on a random drawing for each bedroom size.

The lottery for the housing units is set to happen mid-November. Applicants can make any changes to their application and check their status after November 22, MPHA said.

Applications can be filled out online or in-person during business hours at 1001 Washington Ave North. For free language assistance or special accommodation, email at MPHAapplications@mplspha.org or call 612-342-1390 or 612-342-1491. MPHA said special accommodation requests must be received by noon on November 9.

For more information, visit the MPHA website.