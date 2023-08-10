Minneapolis leaders announce new public housing investment

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and city council president Andrea Jenkins are set to announce a proposed 2024 investment in the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA).

The increased $4 million in annual funding for MPHA would bring the city’s total ongoing investment in the organization to $5 million annually, and will be part of the mayor’s 2024 proposed budget.

Both Frey and Jenkins are expected to unveil the funding Thursday with MPHA Executive Director Abdi Warsame, Board Chair Tom Hoch, and other local housing leaders.

Frey’s full 2024 proposed budget will be delivered to the city council on Tuesday, August 15.

