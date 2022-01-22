Minneapolis post-funeral shooting: 2 in critical condition, investigation underway

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after two people were shot at a gathering after a funeral Saturday afternoon.

Police say that around 100 people were gathering for lunch at the Cora McCorvey Health and Wellness Center after a funeral when shots were fired. Early investigations indicate that someone came late to the repass and got into a verbal altercation, which escalated into gunfire.

"Gun violence is seriously concerning. A shooting at a repass is shocking, not only to the individual conscious, but to the community as a whole," Minneapolis Police Officer Garrett Parten said. "The lack of appreciation for the sanctity of life leaves many of us aching for understanding… This is very hard for family and friends and loved ones who gathered to grieve and honor someone that they had loved."

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. When police arrived around 3:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of North 4th Street, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. They are currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

"What occurred here today is very wrong. But I want you to know that the Minneapolis police care, along with all of the other responders who came here to care for these individuals," Parten said. "And we're going to do everything we can to determine who is responsible for this and to hold them accountable in an appropriate manner."

Police have not made any arrests as of Saturday evening and are still looking into the shooter's ties with those at the gathering.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates later.