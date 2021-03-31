Minneapolis police launch tipline for reports of suspicious activity

As the trial of Derek Chauvin gets underway in Minneapolis, police are launching a hotline for reports of suspicious activity in the city.

The non-emergency line, intended for "suspicious activity" that residents don't believe poses an immediate threat, is now active in the city.

People with tips can call 612-673-5335 or text 847411 to make a report. As always, if it's an emergency situation, police say you should call 911 while other tips for criminal activity can still be made via CrimeStoppers: 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say the new hotline will "significantly increase" the city's call capacity while allowing "those handling the tips to do so more efficiently."

The department says it was able to make the upgrades to the phone system at no extra cost.