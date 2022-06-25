Minneapolis police investigating teenager killed in overnight shooting

Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man after he was found with gunshot wounds behind a Minneapolis home on Saturday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said 911 callers reported a man down behind a home on the 700 block of 31st Ave N just after midnight on Saturday while officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert near the intersection of Lowry Ave N and Aldrich Ave N.

When officers arrived, police said they located the 19-year-old with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was given medical aid and transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where he ultimately died from the injuries.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name at a later date.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made. Minneapolis police say this is the department's 43 homicide investigation this year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip here.