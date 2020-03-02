Minneapolis police investigating attempted abduction in Marcy-Holmes neighborhood

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that occurred near the University of Minnesota campus Sunday night.

The incident occurred at 6:07 p.m. near 725 8th Avenue South in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood. Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said a man tried to grab the victim from behind. She fought him off and the suspect fled the area on foot.

The University of Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety issued an alert to students Monday regarding the attempted abduction.

The incident remains under investigation.

Elder said police are working to determine whether this case is connected to other similar cases in the city, including one that occurred last month in the Dinkytown area where a stranger attempted to sexual assault a woman in broad daylight while she was sitting in her car.

Police previously said they believe the suspect from the February sexual assault is also responsible for several similar assaults on women in Minneapolis over the last two years.