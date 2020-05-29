Minneapolis police investigating after woman found dead in a car in Near North neighborhood

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a car near the intersection of Bryant Avenue North and North 17th Avenue in the Near North neighbohood.

Shortly after 3:15 a.m., a drive flagged down police and explained they had found a car with a woman inside whom the believed to be deceased.

The driver led them to the car and there they found a woman, believed to be in her 30s, deceased with visible trauma on her body.

The victim’s name has not been released. Her death is under investigation.