The Brief St. Francis Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon over a "safety concern from an anonymous phone call to the building," according to school officials. School officials said just after 3 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and all students and staff are safe, with law enforcement on the scene investigating. It is the second time the middle school has been placed on lockdown this week.



A middle school in St. Francis, Minnesota, was put on lockdown for the second time this week following what school officials said is a "safety concern from an anonymous phone call to the building."

The lockdown was lifted just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and school officials say law enforcement remained onsite to ensure student safety during the dismissal process.

Police detain parent, recover shotgun shell

Local perspective:

The St. Francis Police Department said it responded to a report of a threat that was called into St. Francis Middle School at about 12:46 p.m.

The caller reportedly told school staff that "they were inside the school with guns and were going to start shooting," according to a news release from police.

Authorities then searched the school and determined there was no threat after no firearms were found.

Police say they did find a shotgun shell in possession of one of the students, but investigators said the student is not a suspect after they interviewed them.

Authorities say one parent was detained after trying to get past perimeter officers. That parent was later released.

Investigators add the incident "may be a swatting call," but that the source of the call is still being determined.

St. Francis Middle School lockdown lifted

What we know:

In a message to parents Wednesday afternoon, St. Francis Area Schools said they placed St. Francis Middle School on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon while the St. Francis Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office investigate the alleged safety concern.

School officials say all students and staff are safe, and students were dismissed at about 2:30 p.m., with buses leaving the school at about 2:55 p.m.

Parents were asked not to come to the middle school and not to call the school's main office directly.

All after-school Wednesday evening activities at St. Francis Middle School are canceled.

School bus delays

What you can do:

School officials say parents of students who ride the bus can follow the bus app, EZ Arrival, for updates.

Routes are expected to be delayed by about 30 minutes, school officials say.

Nov. 16 incident investigated as ‘swatting’

The backstory:

This is the second time this week the middle school has been on lockdown.

On Monday, the school was placed on a lockdown shortly after the school day started after a safety concern was reported through the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, according to the school district. Students were dismissed by bus and parent pickup around 11 a.m. "out of an abundance of caution and with consultation with local law enforcement," officials said.

The nearby St. Francis Elementary School and St. Francis High School also took safety precautions, but students were not dismissed.

Law enforcement searched the middle school building with a canine firearm detection team. They determined the message to the anonymous reporting system originated from outside of Minnesota. They are investigating it as a possible swatting incident – when someone makes a fake call for emergency services.