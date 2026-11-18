The Brief It’s a blustery Wednesday as southerly winds gust up to 35 mph. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 60 degrees, well above the average high of 41 degrees. Record-breaking warmth is possible Friday before rain and cooler temperatures arrive this weekend.



Expect a windy Wednesday in Minnesota with filtered sunshine and highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Cloud cover gradually decreases during the afternoon, allowing for some filtered sunshine. It will be rather breezy with southerly winds at 15–25 mph and occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures reach the 50s across northern Minnesota, while central areas could climb into the low 60s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 60 degrees, well above the average high of 41 degrees.

Wednesday night stays mild as overnight lows fall into the 40s, though the breezy conditions will linger.

A few light rain showers are possible across far northern Minnesota Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday turns brighter and calmer as skies clear for plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures settle into the 50s across central and southern Minnesota, while northern areas stay cooler in the 40s.

The gusty winds return on Friday, along with possible record-breaking temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday turns rainy as highs climb into the mid-50s before gradually falling throughout the day.

Clouds linger Sunday as cooler temperatures in the 40s take hold. More seasonable weather in the 30s returns early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)