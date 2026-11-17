The Brief The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments next year about whether ICE can hold people without bond. Federal judges in Minnesota found ICE wrongfully detained hundreds of people during Operation Metro Surge, but the Supreme Court took up the issue after appellate courts across the country split on the issue. The documentary series "Thin I.C.E." details how the Trump Administration’s immigration operations challenged decades of legal precedence and overwhelmed the court system.



Operation Metro Surge resulted in more than a thousand legal challenges called habeas corpus petitions filed by immigrants who claimed they were wrongfully detained by ICE.

Hundreds of legal challenges

What we know:

"When someone has been detained, they can come to me, a federal judge, and argue that their detention is unlawful," said U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz.

The final episode of the documentary series "Thin I.C.E." features interviews with Judge Schiltz, ICE detainees, immigration attorneys and former federal officials.

"The only thing we're deciding is whether the detention is legal, not whether they can be deported or not, or they should be made a citizen, but just whether their detention is legal," Schiltz said.

The detainees included people who had lived in the country for decades, were seeking asylum or had some level of status such as work permits.

ICE held them without bond, directly challenging decades of legal precedence that stretched across multiple presidential administrations, including the first Trump Administration.

Federal judges found ICE was using "craven" and "Orwellian" tactics to detain and move people to detention centers out of state where even their attorneys struggled to find them.

"I think it moved quickly on purpose because it was hard for the attorneys to actually find out where their clients were flown to, so what detention center they were in, said Trina Swanson, a former field office director for the United States Citizens and Immigration Services.

ICE detentions justified?

Why you should care:

When judges ordered their immediate release, the Department of Homeland Security violated hundreds of court orders, leading to this "terrifying" possibility.

Daniel Rosen, the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, routinely defended those ICE arrests.

He argued the government’s legal position was validated when the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a split decision ruling in the spring allowing mandatory detention without bond.

What we don't know:

How the Supreme Court will rule on the issue. The court's conservative majority has largely granted the Trump Administration more power to impose stricter immigration policies.

Appeals courts across the country have ruled differently on the issue of an immigrant’s mandatory detention. The Fifth Circuit also ruled in the Trump administration's favor. That district includes Texas, where many detainees were sent during Operation Metro Surge.

Six other circuit courts have ruled against the Trump administration, finding mandatory detention is not justified in many cases, which means the Trump administration cannot automatically hold people without bond in large states like California, Florida, New York, and neighboring Wisconsin.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the issue next year.

ICE keeps losing

Dig deeper:

The appellate ruling was supposed to make it easier for ICE to detain people in Minnesota indefinitely while they waited to be deported.

But the FOX 9 Investigators found ICE kept losing in court. Most detainees were still being released or granted bond hearings after the appellate ruling.

Instead of arguing their detention was unlawful, they successfully argued their initial arrests were unconstitutional or that ICE didn’t follow its own administrative procedures.

In several cases, judges found ICE did not have probable cause to detain the individual.

The Department of Justice called those rulings "legally erroneous" but acknowledged it was working to improve compliance procedures.

Watch Thin I.C.E. documentary series

What's next:

Thin I.C.E. is a three-part series by FOX 9 Documentaries detailing the Trump Administration's immigration operations in Chicago and Minneapolis that resulted in constitutional challenges, violent tactics and deadly shootings.

You can watch Part I: "Worst of the Worst" and Part II: "Domestic Terrorists" now on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and the FOX 9 YouTube channel.

The final installment of the docuseries — titled "Chaos" — premieres Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10:35 p.m. CT. on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and the FOX 9 YouTube channel.