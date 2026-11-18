The Brief A 62-year-old man is dead after a crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck on Monday, Nov. 16. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 71-year-old pickup driver was injured, but a 62-year-old riding on an electric scooter died following the collision.



A 62-year-old man is dead after an electric scooter he was riding crashed into a pickup truck in northern Minnesota on Nov. 16.

Plummer electric scooter crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 6:18 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, a crash occurred at U.S. Highway 59 and Central Avenue East in Plummer, southeast of Thief River Falls.

A crash report details that an electric scooter was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when it crashed with a west-facing 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was trying to enter the highway from a business.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the pickup, a 71-year-old man from Plummer, Minn., was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt during the collision.

The driver of the electric scooter, a 62-year-old Plummer man, later died from his injuries.

The report says alcohol is not suspected to be a factor and the road was dry at the time the collision occurred.