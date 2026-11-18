62-year-old man dies after Red Lake County electric scooter, pickup crash
PLUMMER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 62-year-old man is dead after an electric scooter he was riding crashed into a pickup truck in northern Minnesota on Nov. 16.
Plummer electric scooter crash
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol says around 6:18 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, a crash occurred at U.S. Highway 59 and Central Avenue East in Plummer, southeast of Thief River Falls.
A crash report details that an electric scooter was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when it crashed with a west-facing 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was trying to enter the highway from a business.
Dig deeper:
The driver of the pickup, a 71-year-old man from Plummer, Minn., was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt during the collision.
The driver of the electric scooter, a 62-year-old Plummer man, later died from his injuries.
The report says alcohol is not suspected to be a factor and the road was dry at the time the collision occurred.
The Source: Information provided Minnesota State Patrol crash report.