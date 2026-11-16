Fatal crash briefly shuts down Highway 55 in Medina
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(FOX 9) - A fatal crash briefly closed westbound lanes of Highway 55 in Medina, Minn. on Monday afternoon.
Highway 55 shutdown in Medina
What we know:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website reported the crash was blocking westbound lanes at County Road 19 around 4 p.m. Monday.
By 4:40 p.m., traffic cameras showed traffic moving again along Highway 55. However, investigators were still working on County Road 19.
The backstory:
FOX 9 has reached out to Minnesota State Patrol for more details. Officials so far have only confirmed that the crash was fatal.
The Source: This story uses information from Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.