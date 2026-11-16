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The Brief A fatal crash briefly shut down westbound lanes along Highway 55 in Medina The closure began around 4 p.m. and traffic was moving again along Highway 55 by around 4:40 p.m. Further details about the wreck have not yet been released.



A fatal crash briefly closed westbound lanes of Highway 55 in Medina, Minn. on Monday afternoon.

Highway 55 shutdown in Medina

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website reported the crash was blocking westbound lanes at County Road 19 around 4 p.m. Monday.

By 4:40 p.m., traffic cameras showed traffic moving again along Highway 55. However, investigators were still working on County Road 19.

The backstory:

FOX 9 has reached out to Minnesota State Patrol for more details. Officials so far have only confirmed that the crash was fatal.