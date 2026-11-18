The Brief The Minnesota BCA is investigating after a deputy-involved shooting in Hibbing, Minnesota on Wednesday morning. A portion of 31st Street East from Highway 169 to 14th Avenue East in Hibbing is closed until further notice. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will release any additional information.



An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting in northern Minnesota Wednesday morning.

Hibbing deputy-involved shooting

What we know:

The Hibbing Police Department says they are the assisting agency in an officer-involved shooting involving a deputy. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said they are investigating the incident.

A portion of 31st Street East from Highway 169 to 14th Avenue East in Hibbing is closed until further notice.

What we don't know:

No additional details regarding the shooting or whether anyone was injured have been released. The Hibbing Police Department says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will release further information.