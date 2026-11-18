Deputy-involved shooting in Hibbing, BCA investigation underway
HIBBING, Minn. (FOX 9) - An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting in northern Minnesota Wednesday morning.
Hibbing deputy-involved shooting
What we know:
The Hibbing Police Department says they are the assisting agency in an officer-involved shooting involving a deputy. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said they are investigating the incident.
A portion of 31st Street East from Highway 169 to 14th Avenue East in Hibbing is closed until further notice.
What we don't know:
No additional details regarding the shooting or whether anyone was injured have been released. The Hibbing Police Department says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will release further information.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a Hibbing Police Department press release.