The Brief Farmington police have identified a man found dead inside a partially submerged vehicle in a pond Saturday. The man was identified as 34-year-old Taylor Jacob Logelin, of Farmington. The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.



Farmington police have identified the man found dead inside a partially submerged vehicle in a pond over the weekend.

Man found dead in Farmington identified

What we know:

Just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, police and firefighters responded to reports of a partially submerged vehicle in a pond off Cascade Drive in Farmington.

Emergency responders entered the water and discovered a man dead inside the vehicle.

The Dakota County Medical Examiner's Office took the person for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Dig deeper:

In an update on Tuesday, Farmington police identified the man as 34-year-old Taylor Jacob Logelin, of Farmington.

"The City of Farmington extends its heartfelt condolences to Taylor’s family, friends, and the community, and wishes them strength and comfort during this difficult time," said police.

Police previously asked the public for information about how the vehicle entered the pond or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding Logelin's death remain under investigation.