The Brief Minnesota's 27 El Niño winters since 1950 have averaged 2.4 degrees warmer statewide than non-El Niño winters, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. In the Twin Cities, those winters have averaged 24% less snow, or 13.7 inches less, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Even so, winters like 1982-83, 1991-92 and 2018-19 still brought major blizzards, extreme cold or both.



Minnesota's El Niño history points to warmer, less snowy winters, but it does not rule out blizzards or bitter cold.

RELATED: Super El Niño 2026: What it means for Minnesota's fall, winter weather

Since 1950 — What El Niño has usually meant

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard says one thing is still certain in Minnesota: winter will come with snow and cold.

By the numbers:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the state's 27 El Niño winters since 1950 were 2.4 degrees warmer on average than non-El Niño winters. In the Twin Cities, those winters also produced 24% less snow on average, or 13.7 inches less.

The warmest December and the warmest December-through-February period on record in Minnesota both came during the moderate 2023-24 El Niño episode.

Local perspective:

The 2023-24 winter ranked as Minnesota's warmest on record. It also brought record-shattering high temperatures and a severe snow drought.

Other El Niño winters also landed among the state's warmest, including 1982-83, 1986-87, 1991-92, 1997-98 and 2015-16. The 1997-98 winter stands as Minnesota's warmest single winter overall, with average temperatures 11.7 degrees above normal.

Past winters — Why big swings still happen

The intense winter weather can still hit Minnesota during even major El Niño events. Extremely cold and extremely snowy exceptions are always possible when an Arctic cold front moves in.

Timeline:

In 1991-92, the historic Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit right at the start of the season. After that, the winter largely shifted to milder conditions.

In 1982-83, mild and wet winter was interrupted by two major blizzards, one in late December and one in mid-April. In 2018-19, a mild snow drought through mid-January gave way to heavy snow, extreme cold and subzero polar vortex temperatures in February, leading to major spring flooding.

What we don't know:

How much snow or cold Minnesota will see in any upcoming winter. We also don't know whether a future El Niño season would stay mild from start to finish, or swing sharply into blizzards and deep cold.