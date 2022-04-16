Minneapolis Police: 10-year-old boy dies after shot inside apartment

Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot inside an apartment building in downtown Minneapolis Friday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 11:35 p.m. inside an apartment building located on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue. When they arrived, officers located a boy who had been shot.

Early investigations indicate that the boy and a "juvenile family member" were alone in the apartment when the shooting occurred, MPD wrote in its news release.

The 10-year-old boy was immediately treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, where police say he later died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release his identity and cause/nature of death after an autopsy is conducted.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Saturday morning that he is in touch with MPD about the investigation. He called for gun safety and gun control laws to "prominently" be addressed in community safety conversations.

"The news of this morning is a tragedy," Frey wrote on Twitter. "My heart goes out to the family and friends grieving the loss of their young loved one."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.