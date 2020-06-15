Minneapolis Police: 1 dies after Sunday morning shooting that injured 6 others

One person, a man in his 20s, has now died as a result of a shooting early Sunday morning in Minneapolis that injured six others.

Sunday, Minneapolis Police said six people were found to be injured in the incident, but now say one of those people has died and another injured victim has been located.

According to police, at about 2 a.m., officers were notified of a ShotSpotter activation on the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue, which was found to be a shooting between two individuals.

Upon arrival, officers found all the victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

The other vicitms were two females in their 20s, a male in his 30s and three males in their 40s.

Police learned that a fight had broken out inside an establishment on that block and had eventually continued outside, where shots were fired. The suspects fled before officers arrived.