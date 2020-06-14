6 injured in overnight shooting along West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis

Six people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 2 a.m, officers were notified of a ShotSpotter activation on the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue. It was later updated to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they were told that victims had all been taken to the hospital via private vehicles.

Police learned that a fight had broken out inside an establishment on that block and had eventually continued outside, where shots were fired. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Officers identified five victims at two different local hospitals. An additional victim was found a few blocks away from the shooting scene and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities said that due to the severity of some of the victims, detectives from the Homicide unit responded, as well as the Crime Lab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Minnesota.