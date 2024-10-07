Minneapolis PD: Man in custody after shooting, standoff at apartment building

A man is in custody after a reported shooting inside an apartment building in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood.

What we know

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Minneapolis police said they had evacuated nearby residents after shots were fired at an apartment building on East Grant Street at 1st Avenue South.

Our crews spotted a massive police response along Grant including squads, EMS, and a SWAT vehicle.

Around 4:45 p.m., police announced a man had been taken into custody.

What we don't know

Police said the man had minor injuries but it wasn't immediately clear how he was injured.

The exact circumstances that led to the shots being fired were also not clear.

Police are set to hold a briefing at 5:15 p.m. You can watch it on the player above.