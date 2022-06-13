Minneapolis parents charged in shooting of 3-year-old boy

The parents of a 3-year-old boy shot in the abdomen earlier this month have been charged with child endangerment. According to the charges, the boy's mother lied to police when she claimed their son was playing outside at the time of the shooting, then later admitted he shot himself with a gun in the home.

Cydnie Capri Zimmerman, 30, and Maceo Anthony Cortez Beckley, 30, have been charged with endangerment of a child by firearm access resulting in substantial harm.

Minneapolis police responded the shooting at approximately 8:50 p.m. on June 5 near 23rd Avenue North and Sheridan Avenue North. At the hospital, Zimmerman told officers that the 3-year-old was playing outside when they were shot. But statement from neighbors and a review of the area outside the home would show that to be false.

Officers spoke with Beckley at the hospital, who said he needed to make a phone call. Beckley then disappeared.

When officers searched the Minneapolis home, they found blood on the stairs leading up the master bedroom and a considerable amount of blood on the floor of that room. In the bedroom, officers found the following:

Discharged cartridge casing in master bedroom

Bullet on floor of master bedroom

Black shoulder holster with 10mm magazine in master bedroom

Loose ammunition in a gun safe, dressers, and boxes in master bedroom

Extended magazine inside of a dresser in master bedroom

Drum magazine for 40 calibers from a shelf on the ground in the master bedroom

Gun safe

Glock gun box with magazine containing 10mm ammunition in master bedroom closet

Black plastic firearm holster in dresser in master bedroom

Smith and Wesson M&P 40 caliber handgun, in couch cushion in living room

One live round in chamber of Smith and Wesson handgun, magazine with additional rounds

Zimmerman was interviewed again by police and admitted that Beckley set the gun down and then walked out of the bedroom and that their child shot himself.

The 3-year-old victim has undergone two emergency surgeries. The bullet passed through his body, leaving an entry and exit wound, He suffered damage to his bowel and his hip bone.

A warrant has been issued for Beckley’s arrest. Zimmerman is not in custody.

Beckley is charged with threats of violence in a 2021 a case where he allegedly pointed a handgun at another person and threatened to kill them. A court order in that case prohibits Beckley from possession of firearms or ammunition.