3-year-old boy shot in Minneapolis, family reacts

Minneapolis Police say a 3-year-old boy was shot and severely injured Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near 23rd Avenue North and Sheridan Avenue North.

Police haven't released a lot of information about the shooting. On Monday afternoon, MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten said, "There is currently no evidence to indicate that this shooting occurred outside." There were reports the boy was playing outside when he was shot.

The child's parents brought the boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition, Parten said Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.