Minneapolis paraglider airlifted to hospital after crashing into the ground

A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was airlifted to a hospital after being seriously injured in a paragliding accident.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday that a paraglider crashed near the intersection of 225th Avenue Southeast and 180th Street in East Lake Lillian Township, located in South East Minnesota.

Law enforcement said the man was paragliding and had just started his ascent when he encountered wind and crashed into the ground.

The man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. His current condition is unknown.