Minneapolis Open Streets vendors sought by city for 2024 events

Less than a year after the Minneapolis City Council declined to renew funding for the nonprofit that previously ran Minneapolis’ Open Streets events, city officials are requesting proposals for new organizers of two events this year.



Open Streets events annually turn major corridors throughout the city into car-free zones, allowing people to walk more freely and see local businesses around scheduled entertainment events.

For 2024, city officials are soliciting proposals for event organizers to produce Open Streets events at portions of Central Avenue Northeast, and on Franklin Avenue from Portland/Park avenues to 26th Avenue South.

As part of the agreement, the City will provide up to $50,000 for each event as well as support services for event planning execution. If an event organizer were awarded both events, the contract would be up to $100,000. Proposals are due May 10.



In the past, Minneapolis' Public Works Department helped close streets, coordinate police staffing, and facilitate vendor food permits for the events.

The nonprofit Our Streets then organized the events, but sought more funds from the city for future needs when funding was cut during budget talks in August 2023.



Three 2024 Open Streets event dates and vendor organization proposals are currently pending City Council approval, including the Uptown Association (along Lyndale Avenue on Aug. 24), the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition (along West Broadway in North Minneapolis on Sept. 21) and the Lyndale Neighborhood Association (along Nicollet Avenue on Sept. 28).