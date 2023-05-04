Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis mosque fires: Suspect indicted on federal hate crime, arson charges

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:09PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Minneapolis mosque arson investigation update [RAW]

Authorities on Thursday, May 3, provided an update on the investigation into arsons at two Minneapolis mosques.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man accused of setting two Minneapolis mosques on fire has been indicted on federal arson and hate crime charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday. 

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said in a press conference that Jackie Rahm Little, aka Joel Arthur Tueting, was indicted by a federal grand jury for charges of arson and damage to religious property. The indictment reads Little "intentionally deface, damage and destroy religious real property, because of the religious character of that property." 

"As I have many times, islamophobia is serious and must be confronted head-on. In Minnesota, we take care of each other and we always will," Luger said during the press conference. 

According to the criminal complaint filed by United States District Attorney Andrew Luger, investigators believe that on Sunday, April 23, at approximately 7 p.m., Little, 36, started a fire in the bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center. Then, on Monday, April 24, a security camera filmed Little entering the Masjid Al Rahma Mosque shortly before a fire broke out on the third floor and firefighters evacuated the building. 

According to court records, Little was believed to have been seen on surveillance video at a nearby gas station purchasing a container and filling it with gas the day of the fire. 

Prosecutors said there are considering additional civil rights charges. Investigators are also looking at whether Little has been involved in any other crimes targeting the Muslim community. 

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and officials with the ATF and FBI held a press conference Thursday for an update on the recent mosque arsons in Minneapolis. You can watch it in the player above. 

Mosque fires suspect appears in court

A suspected arsonist has been charged with setting two separate mosque fires in Minneapolis. FOX 9’s Paul Blume has the latest after a first court appearance today.