Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey debuts new mustache

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday did several interviews with TV media outlets, and the main takeaway for many was that the Minneapolis mayor now has a mustache.

In his one-on-one interview with FOX 9, he's sporting a new look as we head into 2024. He's got a new mustache, and it's gotten people talking on social media.

Frey responded to the feedback on Instagram, saying "The mustache has gotten more negative feedback than the state flag design." 

However, Frey says his wife Sarah likes it, so it's sticking around for a bit. 

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey with his new mustache.