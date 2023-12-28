Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey debuts new mustache

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey revealed a new mustache during interviews with local media outlets on Wednesday.

In his one-on-one interview with FOX 9, he's sporting a new look as we head into 2024. He's got a new mustache, and it's gotten people talking on social media.

Frey responded to the feedback on Instagram, saying "The mustache has gotten more negative feedback than the state flag design."

However, Frey says his wife Sarah likes it, so it's sticking around for a bit.