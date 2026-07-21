Minneapolis mass shootings: How MPD is responding to weekend violence

Interim Minneapolis Police Chief Bill Peterson says the department will beef up patrols in Uptown and the area at East 19th and Nicollet Avenue after two separate mass shootings on Sunday that left 13 people injured and one person dead.

Minneapolis mass shootings

The backstory:

On Sunday, Minneapolis saw two horrific mass shootings over the span of just hours.

In Uptown, just after midnight Sunday morning, shots rang out outside the Reign nightclub along Hennepin Avenue between West 29th Street and Lagoon Avenue. In that shooting, nine people were injured. Officers said it appears some type of altercation led to shots being fired outside the club, and it's possible some shots came from a vehicle.

Hours later, around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, there was another mass shooting that left four people hurt and one man dead. That shooting happened less than two miles away in the area of E 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue in the Stevens Square neighborhood. Police said that shooting also started outside a business but there didn't appear to be any connection to the shooting at Reign.

Problems at East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 9, Chief Peterson explained that police have been dealing with issues in the area of East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue for some time.

The chief points out that some of the defendants charged in a federal indictment unsealed in June are involved in gangs that operate in the area of East 19th and Nicollet. The chief explains that investigators believe the gangs are responsible for moving "large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine throughout South Minneapolis and the Twin Cities, fueling violence in the area."

The area was the focus of the department's Operation Safe Summer initiative and the focus of the Uptown beat shifted to East 19th and Nicollet.

What they're saying:

Chief Peterson writes:

"We have conducted targeted enforcement details focusing on criminal activity, including one recent detail that resulted in 13 citations and 15 arrests in a single day, with additional operations planned. MPD continues to use both mobile and permanent public safety cameras for proactive enforcement and investigations in the area. We continue to partner with the City Attorney’s Office to obtain court-ordered geographical restrictions that prohibit individuals who repeatedly contribute to criminal activity from being in the area. We are also working alongside community organizations to address non‑criminal issues that contribute to instability in the neighborhood.

"MPD remains focused on removing illegal firearms from the streets of Minneapolis. Between July 1 and July 19 of this year, we have already recovered 49 firearms, several of which were recovered from convicted felons who are prohibited from having a gun."

Increased patrols

What's next:

Chief Peterson says the department will adjust its strategy both in Uptown and at East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue to combat crime.

In Uptown, police will change late-night safety plans to increase "high-visibility" patrols and modify traffic patterns during busy hours. The department will also deploy "chief's beat" officers on weekend nights to strengthen the police presence.

At East 19th and Nicollet, along with ongoing efforts, the department will add "dedicated resources" to the area to "maintain a highly visible presence throughout the day and night" to build on ongoing efforts in the area.

Local perspective:

Chief Peterson says: "The violence our city experienced on Sunday is heartbreaking and unacceptable. Fourteen people were shot in two separate incidents, and one person lost his life. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone whose sense of safety was shaken by these cowardly acts.

"Many people are asking whether these shootings are connected or gang‑related. At this stage of the investigation, we have not established a connection between the two incidents. Investigators are actively examining every possibility, including whether gang or group violence played a role. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads.

"The Minneapolis Police Department is working alongside our local, county, state, and federal law enforcement partners, including the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office, to pursue every available investigative lead. When the facts support violations of federal law, we will work with our federal partners to seek federal prosecution."