St. Paul triple homicide: Suspect arrested, 3 victims identified

The Brief St. Paul police say a suspect in Monday's triple homicide was arrested in St. Louis County. Officers responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue just after 4 p.m., and found three people dead inside an apartment complex leasing office. A 30-year-old St. Paul man was arrested Monday night in Virginia, Minnesota and transferred back to St. Paul.



The St. Paul Police Department says a suspect in a triple homicide on Monday has been arrested.

St. Paul triple homicide suspect arrested

What we know:

Police posted to social media just before 11 a.m. Tuesday that a 30-year-old St. Paul man was arrested Monday night in Virginia, Minnesota on suspicion of murder in connection to Monday's triple homicide. He was arrested by St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and transferred back to St. Paul police headquarters.

On Monday night, St. Paul police said they had a person of interest in custody. That person is who was arrested in northern Minnesota.

Shooting victims identified

The backstory:

At a news conference Monday evening, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said officers responded just after 4 p.m. to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue, which is near the Davern Park Apartments. When officers arrived, they found three people dead inside the leasing area of an apartment complex.

On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday three victims as Nansi G. Fuentes Zambrano, 25, of Inver Grove Heights, Dena M. Silcox, 56, of St. Paul and Adam J. Wilwerding, 43, of Oakdale.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating any possible connections between the suspect and victims. The incident remains under investigation. Authorities haven't said what led up to the incident.