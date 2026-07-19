Minneapolis mass shooting: 9 hurt outside Reign nightclub

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The Brief Nine people were injured in a shootout at Reign nightclub in Minneapolis early Sunday morning. Police believe the shooting began outside the venue following an argument or fight, and are also investigating whether shots were fired from a vehicle. The city's Firearm Assault Shoot Team is leading the investigation, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.



Minneapolis police say nine people were hurt in a shootout outside Reign nightclub early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

Reign nightclub shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting that had left multiple people injured at Reign Event Center on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown.

Police said they got to the scene in less than one minute and quickly called for backup because of the large crowd and the number of people hurt.

By the numbers:

At the scene, officers say they learned nine victims had been injured in a shootout at the nightclub.

The victims included seven men and two women, all between the ages of 18 and 27. Four were found at the scene while the rest later showed up at local hospitals for treatment.

Investigation underway

Big picture view:

Police believe the shooting started outside the event center after an "altercation." Investigators are also looking into whether someone may have fired from a vehicle.

The city's Firearm Assault Shoot Team is leading the investigation. No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

What you can do:

Police are investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to come forward. You contact police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

The backstory:

That same block was the site of another mass shooting back in June 2020. In that shooting, 11 people were injured when multiple people opened fire on the block. The shooting left multiple businesses with shattered windows and casing scattered along the street.

Past reporting did not indicate a connection to Reign nightclub for that shooting.