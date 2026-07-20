Minnesota weather: Twin Cities sees 10 straight days of at least 90 degrees

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The Brief Monday was the 10th day in a row when it hit 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. It is the longest streak of 90-degree days since 1948, and the third longest of all time.



Monday was the 10th consecutive day with a high of at least 90 degrees in the Twin Cities—the longest streak of 90-degree days in over 70 years.

10 straight days of 90 degrees or higher

Big picture view:

The Twin Cities hit 90 degrees again on Monday for the 10th day in a row. It is the longest streak of 90-degree days since 1948.

The National Weather Service recorded 90 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The longest streak of 90-degree days in the Twin Cities was in July 1936 when there were 14 consecutive days with highs of 90 or higher. In 1948, there were 11 straight days when it hit at least 90 degrees.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What we know:

Tuesday will bring a noticeable change, with much cooler temperatures and less humidity. Highs reach the 70s and lower 80s for most of the state, while parts of far northern Minnesota remain in the 60s under a light north breeze and occasional passing clouds.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs around 80 degrees. Temperatures warm into the middle 80s Thursday and Friday before another round of 90-degree heat arrives next weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)