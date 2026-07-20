Fatal 3-car crash in Grant County Sunday

The Brief Four people were involved in a crash in Grant County on Sunday. Three vehicles collided on eastbound Interstate 94 near Elbow Lake. The crash happened around 4 p.m.



There was a fatal three-car crash involving four people in Grant County on Sunday.

Fatal crash near Elbow Lake, Minnesota

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the drivers of an eastbound Ford Fusion and westbound Tesla Y initially collided on Interstate 94 near Erdahl Township, about 10 miles from Elbow Lake. The driver of a Toyota Crown then struck both vehicles.

The drivers of the Ford Fusion and the Toyota Crown are both from North Dakota. The driver and passenger in the Tesla are from Woodbury.

What we don't know:

Details about the victims and the cause of the crash are currently unknown.