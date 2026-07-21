Minneapolis mass shootings: Another shooting at same spot

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The Brief Minneapolis police responded to another shooting in the area of East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue on Monday night. The shooting came just over 24 hour after a mass shooting in the same area. Police say the area has been a troubled spot due to gang activity and drug dealing.



One day after five people were shot and one was killed in a troubled spot in Minneapolis, police responded to yet another shooting in the same area on Monday.

One hurt in Monday shooting

What we know:

Police were back in the area of East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue on Monday evening for the report of another shooting.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the report of a man shot in an alley off the 1800 block of Nicollet. At the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with what they say are non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, officers were able to get a suspect's description and spotted a man matching that description. When they attempted to stop the man, the suspect ran and jumped a fence, running towards the highway. Officers are still working to track the man down.

The shooting is being investigated by the city's new Firearm Assault Shoot Team.

Minneapolis mass shootings

The backstory:

Police responded Sunday evening to the report of a shooting outside a business in the area of East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

At the scene, officers found five victims who had been shot, including a 28-year-old man who died from his injuries. The incident marked the second mass shooting that day in Minneapolis, following a shooting in Uptown that left nine people hurt early Sunday morning.

Local perspective:

In a statement on Monday, Interim Chief Bill Peterson said that area has been a troubled spot due to gang activity and drug trafficking. The department has worked in recent months to combat crime and has increased patrol in the area.

The chief said Monday the department would add "dedicated resources" to the area of "East 19th and Nicollet" to help build on ongoing effort to improve crime in the area.

In a Facebook post, Council Member Jamal Osman said he had spoken with police officials and was told there would now be a "constant police presence in this area, with multiple squads on site."

"I know this is very concerning," wrote Osman. "I am staying in close contact with MPD and will share updates. Please stay safe."