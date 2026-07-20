MnDOT to test speed cameras at construction sites

The Brief MnDOT will test speed cameras at two construction work zones during a one-month pilot program. No tickets will be issued during the test period; only warning letters will be mailed to drivers caught going more than 10 mph over the speed limit. Signage will alert drivers upon entering the camera zones.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation will soon begin testing speed cameras at two construction work sites.

MnDOT launches speed camera program

What we know:

MnDOT officials say they will launch a one-month pilot test of speed cameras at two construction work zones in the state.

During this test period, MnDOT will only issue warnings – no tickets will be issued.

Warnings would be issued for vehicles traveling more than 10 miles over the speed limit.

Local perspective:

The cameras will go up at the worksite on I-35W in Burnsville just north of the split and along Highway 65 between Cambridge and Braham.

The cameras will actually function for about 44 days, but warnings will only be sent for about 30 days.

Drivers will see signs alerting them of the cameras as they enter the zones. If they are speeding, they will receive a warning letter in the mail.

Why are they doing it?

What they're saying:

Officials say over the past five years there have been 11,000 crashes in Minnesota work zones. Twenty-two people have died and 609 people were injured due to speed-related work zone crashes, officials said.

During Monday's news conference, a worker who had survived a work zone crash shared his story.

"The sound of crunching plastic can instantly take me back to the moment of impact," said worker Nick Hale. "For those of us who work on the highway, the road is our office. When you approach or enter a work zone, please slow down, read and follow the signs. Move over whenever possible and put away distractions and stay focused. Those simple actions can save lives."

When could MnDOT start issuing tickets?

Timeline:

MnDOT did not give a firm timeline of when they might switch to issuing actual tickets, but officials said they did not expect that to happen this summer.

The cameras do operate independent of law enforcement and if a trooper were to catch you speeding, you'd obviously still be subject to a ticket.

What you can do:

Drivers are encouraged to provide feedback on the cameras. You can do so by sending emails to safetycameras.dot@state.mn.us or filling out an online form.