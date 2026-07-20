Elk River man pleads guilty in Minneapolis Lows gang RICO case, faces life in prison

The Brief Damari Douglas, a member of the Lows gang, pleaded guilty to a RICO conspiracy in Minneapolis on Friday, July 17. Douglas admitted to violent acts, illegal firearms purchases and firing the shot that killed a member of his group. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled and 12 co-defendants still await trial.



A member of the Lows gang has admitted to a violent racketeering conspiracy, marking another step in a major federal case targeting Minneapolis gang activity.

Douglas pleads guilty to RICO conspiracy in federal court

What we know:

Damari "Mari" Douglas, 21, of Elk River, pleaded guilty Friday, July 17, to his role in a racketeering conspiracy involving the Lows gang, according to U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. Douglas is the second of 14 charged members to plead guilty in the case. Douglas admitted to several violent acts as part of the conspiracy, including voluntary manslaughter.

On Dec. 3, 2023, after leaving a party near West Lake Street and Grand Avenue South, Douglas fired a handgun at a passing SUV, believing it posed a threat. One of his bullets struck and killed a member of his own group. Douglas also arranged for a straw purchaser to buy at least nine firearms between December 2023 and February 2024, since he was prohibited from owning guns due to a prior felony conviction.

On April 19, 2024, law enforcement searched Douglas’s home and saw him throw a Glock pistol with an automatic conversion device out his bedroom window. Officers recovered the Glock, another pistol and ammunition. This charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Douglas pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, with sentencing to be scheduled later.

The Lows gang has operated in north Minneapolis since around 2004, engaging in murder, attempted murder, drug sales, robbery, carjacking and firearms trafficking. The gang has used intimidation, threats, armed retaliation and social media taunting to maintain its territory and reputation.

Coordinated investigation is making progress

Why you should care:

"Damari Douglas committed serious acts of violence and firearms trafficking as part of the Lows gang’s criminal enterprise," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen in a news release. "Douglas contributed directly to the violence that has harmed families and communities in Minneapolis through arranging the illegal selling and purchasing of firearms, possessing a machine gun, and firing the shot that killed a victim. Today’s guilty plea reflects my office’s ongoing commitment to hold every member of this enterprise accountable and to take down the violent network that has operated in our city for years."

Federal officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration, IRS Criminal Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations also praised the teamwork among agencies and called the plea a step toward ending the gang’s violence in Minneapolis. Law enforcement officials say the Lows gang has spread fear in Minneapolis for more than 20 years, and they remain committed to holding every member accountable.

What we don't know:

Sentencing for Douglas has not yet been scheduled, and the outcomes for the 12 remaining defendants have not been determined.