Minnesota State Fair new beers, drinks for 2026

The Brief There are 75 new specialty beers and drinks and 23 non-alcoholic beverages for the 2026 Minnesota State Fair. There are also 36 official new foods and nine new food vendors. The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, this year.



The Minnesota State Fair announced 75 new specialty beers and drinks exclusive to this year's event.

Here's a full list:

Old Ranch Hand

Pictured is Old Ranch Hand. Available at Rooted & Wild by Snack House and Sabino's Pizza Pies. (Minnesota State Fair)

A ranch dressing-flavored cream ale blending smooth malt with hints of buttermilk, herbs and spices. Served with a savory ranch-seasoned salt rim, adding a tangy kick and complements the beer perfectly. 5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Dual Citizen Brewing Company. Available at Rooted & Wild by Snack House and Sabino's Pizza Pies.

Huckleberry West Coast IPA

Juicy huckleberries bring a unique twist to this hop-forward West Coast IPA. Delicate notes of wild berries complement the citrusy hop character and crisp, dry finish, creating a perfect balance of fruity flavor and bitterness. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at Aldo's Burgers.

Tropical Fruit West Coast IPA

Strawberry, orange, peach and passion fruit flavors brighten this West Coast IPA. Fruit character is balanced by bright citrus notes and classic hop bitterness for a clean, refreshing finish. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at Rooted & Wild by Snack House.

Grapefruit West Coast IPA

Flavorful grapefruit character shines in this classic West Coast IPA. Bold citrus flavors mingle with piney hop notes and a crisp bitterness, creating a clean-drinking IPA with a zesty finish that keeps you coming back for more. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at Sabino's Pizza Pies.

Paloma Seltzer Slushie

Bursts of grapefruit and citrus notes shine in this refreshing Paloma-inspired seltzer slushie that's finished with a blood orange salt rim. It delivers the perfect balance of sweet, tart and savory. 5% ABV. Brewed in Hastings, Minn., by Spiral Brewery. Available at Swine & Spuds.

Dill Pickle Seltzer

A bubbly, dill pickle seltzer rimmed with tangy pickle salt and garnished with a savory cheese cube and meat stick. It delivers a briny burst of flavor with every sip. It’s a playful drink that tastes like your favorite snack board in a glass. 5% ABV. Brewed in Hastings, Minn., by Spiral Brewery. Available at Swine & Spuds.

Watermelon Mule

Watermelon Mule available at Andy's Grille. (Minnesota State Fair)

A blend of ripe watermelon notes with zesty lime and a spicy ginger finish. Inspired by the classic zest of a Moscow Mule with a juicy watermelon twist. This Brewtail served on ice with a sugar rim is the ultimate fair companion. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Vadnais Heights, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery. Available at Andy's Grille.

Homer Black Pepper IPA

Home Black Pepper IPA available at Ball Park cafe. (Supplied)

Piney hops and bright grapefruit flavors meet Zanzibar black peppercorn in this one-of-a-kind IPA. Dry, crisp and lightly peppery on the finish. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. Available at Ball Park Cafe.

Rare Candy Pink Lemonade Sour

Tart, fruity kettle sour made with real pink lemonade. When life gives you lemons, squeeze every last drop out of summer! 5% ABV. Brewed in Champlin, Minn., by Elm Creek Brewing Co. Available at Ball Park Cafe.

Tropic North

A fruit wheat ale made with pink guava, prickly pear and tangerine. Juicy tropical notes and citrus flavors lead to an incredibly clean finish. 5% ABV. Brewed in Spring Park, Minn., by Back Channel Brewing Co. Available at Ball Park Cafe.

Tigers Blood Cider

A cider with freshly pressed apples is layered with real strawberry juice, crushed watermelon and a subtle touch of coconut. Crisp and refreshing with a smooth, tropical finish. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Available at Ball Park Cafe.

Sun Chaser Float

Sun chaser float at Bandstand Concession. (Minnesota State Fair)

Sweet strawberry and lemonade-flavored hard seltzer, paired with creamy lemon soft serve made by MN Nice Cream. A refreshing, one-of-a-kind ice cream float. 5% ABV. Brewed in Champlin, Minn., by Elm Creek Brewing Co. Available at Bandstand Concessions.

Sun Chaser Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer

Lemon zest and crisp flavors come together in this hard seltzer! Berry flavor leads the way, followed by a burst of citrus and just the right touch of tartness. 5% ABV. Brewed in Champlin, Minn., by Elm Creek Brewing Co. Available at Bandstand Concessions.

Hugo Spritz

Hugo Spritz at The Blue Barn. (Supplied)

A sweet, sparkling white wine with notes of elderflower and mint. Inspired by the Italian cocktail and perfect for a hot summer day at the State Fair. 6.5% ABV. Wine made in Scandia, Minn., by Rustic Roots Winery. Available at The Blue Barn.

Pink Sour Burst

Inspired by a classic pink chewy candy, this tart, fruit-forward sour ale is bursting with sugary strawberry flavor. Juicy and refreshingly tangy, it's a playful twist on a nostalgic favorite. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at The Blue Barn.

Espressotini Frozen Seltzer

An espresso martini-inspired frozen seltzer with bold flavors of coffee and vanilla. Topped with creamy cold foam. 5% ABV. Made in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at The Blue Barn.

Strawberry Guava Agua Fresca Cider

This cider is loaded with flavors of juicy strawberry and pink guava. Finished with a squeeze of fresh lime, a hint of sea salt and subtle notes of hibiscus. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Wild State Cider. Available at The Blue Barn.

Tropical Boba Burst Hazy

Tropical Boba Burst Hazy at Cafe Caribe. (Supplied)

Tropical mango and passion fruit flavors take flight in this hazy ale. Blue raspberry popping boba pearls add colorful bursts of sweet-tart flavor. Bright and undeniably fun. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at Cafe Caribe.

Smooth Sailing Smoothie Seltzer

A smoothie-style hard seltzer bursting with bold fruit notes flavored with ripe strawberry, banana and pineapple. It's your ticket to paradise in every pour. 5% ABV. Brewed in Champlin, Minn., by Elm Creek Brewing Co. Available at Cafe Caribe.

Lemon Blueberry Whiplash

A blend of tart lemon zest, fresh blueberry juice, vanilla and cane sugar. Completed with a touch of lactose for a creamy finish, this hard seltzer is inspired by a classic summer frozen treat. (Gluten-free) 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Available at Cafe Caribe.

Frozen Pistachio Espresso Martini Hard Seltzer

Rich, 100% real Colombian coffee and creamy pistachio flavors blend into a smooth nutty finish. This frozen, brewed twist on the classic cocktail is topped with a chocolate-covered coffee bean – because why not be a little extra? (Gluten-removed) 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at Cafe Caribe.

Frozen Dirty Banana Piña Colada Hard Seltzer

Natural pineapple, banana, real coconut cream and notes of rum flavor blend into this frozen cocktail-inspired hard seltzer. Finished with a chocolate rim for the perfect touch of sweetness. (Gluten-removed) 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at Cafe Caribe.

RoséMonade

RoseMonade at Coasters. (Minnesota State Fair)

Sparkling rosé collabs with a classic lemonade in this refreshing twist on a summertime favorite. Fruity, bubbly and perfectly citrusy. 6% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

Ol’ Fashioned Hard Seltzer Cocktail

Hard seltzer with orange, cherry and brandy flavors with a dash of bitters. Inspired by the classic cocktail, it's served on the rocks with a cherry on top! (Gluten-removed) 7% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at Coasters.

Lemon Drop Martini Slushie

Real squeezed lemon juice delivers a burst of sweet-tart lemon notes in every sip. A vibrant and refreshing hard seltzer slushie inspired by the classic lemon drop candy. (Gluten-removed) 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at Coasters.

Mango Heat

Juicy mango lager with an exciting "Minnesota spicy" sizzle. A bright background of citrus keeps it cool and refreshing from the first sip to the last. 5.1% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing. Available at Coasters.

Pink Lemonade Lager

Sweet and tart pink lemonade in a refreshing lager, this is a nostaglic summertime staple. Brewed perfectly for a sunny day at the fair followed by a rockin' night in the Grandstand. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing. Available at Dino’s Gyros.

Hazy Blueberry Cider

Light-bodied and refreshingly tart hazy cider balances vibrant fresh berry notes with a clean finish. It's a celebration of summer's sweetest harvest and nearly impossible to put down. 5% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Wild State Cider. Available at Dino’s Gyros.

Watermelon Sea Salt Lager

Watermelon Sea Salt Lager at Dino's Gyros. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Crisp Japanese rice lager with watermelon flavor and subtle notes of tropical lychee and ripe mango. Light, approachable and smooth with a hint of sweetness. Capture the joy of fresh watermelon on a hot Minnesota summer day. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing. Available at Dino’s Gyros.

Cherry Wine Slushy

Cherry flavor is infused with Seyval white wine to make a refreshing summer slushy. 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. Available at French Crêperie.

Blue Raspberry Wine Slushy

Seyval white wine infused with blue raspberry flavor makes for a cool, drinkable slushy. 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. Available at French Crêperie.

Grape Ape Wine Slushy

Grape Ape Wine Slushy at French Creperie. (Supplied)

A refreshing Seyval white wine infused with grape flavoring. Enjoy this delicious and cooling frozen drink to sweeten your summer! 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. Available at French Crêperie.

Red Sangria Wine Slushy

This red sangria slushy is mixed with sweet red wine to make a unique, flavorful treat. 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. Available at French Crêperie.

White Sangria Wine Slushy

Crisp, sweet and refreshingly cold citrusy white wine is infused with mint, tarragon, pear juice and elderberry flowers. 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. Available at French Crêperie.

Galaxy IPA

Galaxy IPA at The Frontier. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Galaxy hops bring flavors of citrus and tropical fruit notes in this American IPA. Made with a blend of 2-row Munich and Carafoam malts to create a smooth, balanced backbone. Each cup has a shimmering finish, making every sip feel ready for liftoff. 6% ABV. 45 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. Available at The Frontier's.

Cactus Desert Guava Rosé Cider

A bright burst of guava and prickly pear cactus balance the tart character of freshly pressed apples in this crisp cider. Fermented dry and finished with a touch of tropical sweetness, each sip delivers fruit-forward taste. 5.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Available at The Frontier's.

Lime in the Coconut

Lime in the Coconut at Giggles' Campfire. (Supplied)

Toasted coconut and fresh lime bring tropical flavor to this cream ale, while smooth notes of flaked Midwest corn create a creamy finish. Served with a toasted coconut rim for an extra touch of island-inspired flavor. 5% ABV. 16 IBUs. Brewed in Amana, Iowa, by Millstream Brewing Co. Available at Giggles' Campfire Grill.

Rosé Cider

Freshly pressed apples are fermented, dried and sweetened with a fruit punch medley of raspberry, orange, lime and pineapple juices. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Available at The Hangar.

Aurora Tropical Drift

Passion fruit, pineapple and mango blend in this hazy IPA. Flavored with mango, peach, light vanilla and orange juice from the classic Aurora Haze, with an added burst of tropical fruit. What a tropical twist! 6.9% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing. Available at The Hangar.

Peach Perfect

Juicy peach flavor pairs perfectly with soft citrus notes in this American wheat beer. Light, smooth and easy drinking, it delivers a crisp, fruit-forward sip that's made for summer. 4.4% ABV. 14 IBUs. Brewed in Kansas City, Mo., by Boulevard Brewing Co. Available at The Hangar.

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp at The Hangar. (Minnesota State Fair)

Bright fruit notes are balanced by tart rhubarb. This lager is brewed with real strawberries and rhubarb and celebrates a classic Minnesota flavor in every sip! 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Bad Weather Brewing Company. Available at The Hangar.

Quacker Jack Seltzer

Quaker Jack Seltzer at The Hideaway Speakeasy. (Supplied)

Sweet caramel and kettle corn flavors bring a taste of nostalgia, while a touch of sea salt adds the perfect balance. Served with a miniature sailor rubber duckie, it's a playful, bubbly seltzer. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Available at The Hideaway Speakeasy.

Pickle & Vine

Sparkling wine with the bright, briny charm of a pickle. Offering a balance of tang, savoriness and effervescence that is sure to surprise and delight. Raise a glass to the unexpected! 12% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. Available at The Hideaway Speakeasy.

Boozy Rose Lemonade

Zesty lemon and Sparkling Edelweiss come together in a sophisticated blend that is floral, tangy and irresistibly refreshing rose water. ABV 7%. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. Available at The Hideaway Speakeasy.

Strawberry Mojito Cider

A hard cider made with freshly pressed apples, sweetened with fresh strawberry puree and lime juice and zested with freshly macerated mint. It's a crisp, refreshing Minnesota summer take inspired by the classic Caribbean cocktail. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Available at LuLu's Public House.

Rhubarb Mead

Rhubarb Mead at LuLu's Public House. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Sweet clover honey and tart rhubarb notes come together in this lightly sparkling mead. Fermented to a clean, dry finish, it delivers a tangy, balanced sip with just the right touch of sweetness. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Available at LuLu's Public House.

Idyll Forest Parasol Reserve Summer Blend

Peach, apple and apricot flavors lead the way in this oak-aged blend of spontaneously fermented beer and Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Acidity creates a crisp finish inspired by the popular Idyll Forest Parasol. 8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at LuLu's Public House.

Piña Colada Cream Ale

This smooth cream ale perfectly blends together pineapple and coconut, inspired by the famously tropical cocktail and transports you straight to island life. 5.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing. Available at LuLu's Public House.

Razz Bod Golden Ale

This kölsch-style ale is infused with lemonade, black tea and raspberry puree. Like that classic cocktail by that one Arnie guy, but with raspberry notes. This summer crusher is made for long days at the fair. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Fair State Brewing. Available at LuLu's Public House.

First Place Peach

Sweet peach notes, Madagascar vanilla and a touch of cinnamon give this barrel-aged golden sour the taste of peach pie and vanilla ice cream. Crisp acidity and gentle oak create a refreshing finish. 5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Pen Name Fermentation Project. Available at LuLu's Public House.

Passion Fruit Guava Tom Collins Seltzer

A perfect balance between juicy passion fruit and guava with a bubbly finish. It's a tropical twist inspired by the barroom classic that's great for walking at the Mighty Midway, listening to live music and taking in the sights at the fair! 5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company in collaboration with Tattersall Distilling. Available at LuLu's Public House.

Sangria Sundae

Soft serve made with Rustic Roots wine, topped with mandarin oranges, grilled peaches and a berry medley steeped in citrus coulis. It's a fruity sangria in soft-serve form! 10% ABV. Wine made in Scandia, Minn., by Rustic Roots Winery. Available at LuLu's Public House.

Cherry Limeade Hard Slushie

Cherries combined with a tangy citrus deliver a bold taste in this hard slushie. Ice cold and packed with flavor, it's pure nostalgia with an adult upgrade. (Gluten-removed) 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at LuLu's Public House.

Candyman Blue Raspberry

Blue raspberry flavor adds a subtle tart twist to this light, easy-drinking lager. Crisp, clean and made for summer, it's perfect to enjoy on the shores of Lake Superior or walking around the State Fair! 4.1% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Company. Available at LuLu's Public House.

Hazy Pineapple Whip

Hazy Pineapple Whip at Luther Auto Pit Stop. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Pineapple puree and marshmallow flavoring give this hazy pale ale a tropical, creamsicle-inspired twist. Bright pineapple, vanilla and citrus notes create a lightly sweet sip with a smooth finish. 5.8% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing. Available at Luther Auto Pit Stop.

Pomelo Pils

Pomelo Pils at Mancini's al Fresco. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Pomelo flavor balances the crisp, lightly hoppy character of this pilsner. Sharp citrus notes and a clean finish come together to create a harmony only matched by the feeling of floating through Ye Old Mill. 5.1% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing. Available at Mancini's al Fresco.

Rotating Craft Hard Seltzers

Rotating Craft Brewers Guild at Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. (Supplied)

Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is introducing a brand-new lineup of craft hard seltzers, made especially for the State Fair from 15 Minnesota breweries. Stop by to choose from two different options, with the specially made seltzers rotating throughout the fair. Available at Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

Citrus Hibiscus Wine Slushie

Citrus Hibiscus Wine Slushie at Minnesota Wine Country. (Supplied)

Bright citrus and floral hibiscus come together in this refreshing wine slushie. Crafted with Brianna white wine, it features vibrant notes of pineapple, honeydew melon and kiwi, creating a smooth, fruit-forward finish. 5.3% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Winery. Available at Minnesota Wine Country.

Guava Passion Fruit Wine Slushie

Guava and passion fruit flavors bring a sweet-tart tropical twist to this wine slushie. Made with a Minnesota white wine blend featuring lush tropical notes and a hint of floral aroma, it's a fruit-forward sip perfect for summer. 5.3% ABV. Wine made in Scandia, Minn., by Rustic Roots Winery. Available at Minnesota Wine Country.

Miraculum Old Fashioned IPA

Orange and cherry flavors blend with Miraculum's signature hop character. Drawing inspiration from the classic old fashioned cocktail, this fruit-forward IPA delivers familiar flavors in a delightfully different form. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at O'Gara's at the Fair.

Lingonberry Orange Cider

Lingonberry Orange Cider at O'Gara's at the Fair. (Supplied)

Vibrant berry aromas deliver a refreshing tangy taste and a crispy finish that keeps you coming back. A deep pink-red with glowing orange highlights, it's a celebration of Minnesota heritage and flavors! 5.4% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Wild State Cider. Available at O'Gara's at the Fair.

Lemon Agua Fresca Lager

This summery American lager is filled with notes of fresh citrus and prickly pear. Sweetness and a touch of tartness balance and brighten up this summer drink. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing. Available at O'Gara's at the Fair.

Lemon Berry Blitz Slushie

Mixed berries meet lemonade in this frozen feature inspired by a popular energy drink. Bursting with sweet-tart character and blended to icy perfection – the ultimate refreshment for warm days and good vibes. (Gluten-removed) 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at O'Gara's at the Fair.

Soft Serve Royal Peach Beer

Soft Serve Royal Peach Beer Twist Cone at Pryes Brewing Pavilion. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Luscious peach flavors and a bright, refreshing tartness shine in this fruited sour now reimagined in irresistible soft serve form. It's smooth, creamy and packed with juicy fruit character. Try it with Royal Raspberry as a twist cone! Exclusively at the Pryes Brewing Pavilion. 4.8% ABV. Made in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at Pryes Brewing Pavilion.

Blue on the Bayou

Bright blue raspberry flavor and Twisted Tea come together in this colorful, easy-drinking beer that's sure to make waves. A splash of Southern charm with a Minnesota twist. 5% ABV. Brewed in Boston, Mass., by Boston Beer Company. Available at Ragin Cajun.

Tropical Hurricane "The Big Easy" Hard Slushie

Tropical Hurricane "The Big Easy" Hard Slushie at the Ragin Cajun. (Supplied)

Tropical fruit flavors take center stage in this Hurricane cocktail-inspired hard seltzer slushie. Bold, juicy and bursting with citrus, it's a festive sip that brings a taste of Mardi Gras to every glass. (Gluten-removed) 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at Ragin Cajun.

Cherry Cola Hard Soda

Cherry Cola Hard Soda at RC's BQQ. (Minnesota State Fair)

Cherry and smooth cola flavors come together in this easy-drinking hard soda. Delivering classic cherry cola taste with a grown-up twist for a perfect balance of sweet, fruity and fizzy. (Gluten-removed) 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at RC's BBQ.

Juicy Apricot Tangerine Hazy IPA

Apricot and vibrant tangerine flavors meet a soft, hazy IPA. Notes of juicy stone fruit and citrus lead to a smooth finish. This fruit-flavored beer is perfect for pairing with the rich, smoky flavors at RC's BBQ. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at RC's BBQ.

Limapeño Kölsch

A kölsch infused with fresh limes and habanero and jalapeño peppers make for a refreshing burst of citrus with a touch of heat. Clean and just a little picante, this delivers a flavor combination that is both unexpected and incredibly drinkable. 4.2% ABV. Brewed in River Falls, Wis., by Rush River Brewing Company. Available at RC's BBQ.

Midway Sparkling Ale

Midway Sparkling Ale at Shanghai Henri's. (Minnesota State Fair)

Sparkling ale with a zesty lemon-lime kick to it. Crisp with a clean, low bitter finish. Perfect for a fair day! 4.9% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Company. Available at Shanghai Henri's.

Pickle Lemonade Cider

Tangy pickle and sweet lemonade flavors come together in this semi-sweet cider. Bright and delightfully unexpected, it's a must-try sip for pickle lovers. 6.2% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Duluth Cider. Available at Shanghai Henri's.

Key Lime Colada Slushie

Pineapple, coconut cream and freshly muddled key lime create a tropical twist in this refreshing seltzer slushie. Vibrant, creamy and perfectly frosty, it's a beach-inspired sip. (Gluten-free) 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Available at Shanghai Henri's.

Berry Slammer Hard Seltzer Cocktail

Berry Slammer Hard Seltzer Cocktail at Summer Lakes Boat House. (Supplied)

Citrus is slammed with strawberry, raspberry and blueberry flavors in this bubbly hard seltzer cocktail. Crisp and berry-forward, it's a vibrant sip made for summer. 7.5% ABV. Made in Ramsey, Minn., by Summer Lakes Beverage. Available at Summer Lakes Boat House.

Wedge-Hammer Hard Seltzer Cocktail

Orange and citrus flavors are balanced by a touch of fresh ginger in this refreshing hard seltzer cocktail. Tangy and finished with a subtle bite, it's a sip full of bold flavor. 7.5% ABV. Made in Ramsey, Minn., by Summer Lakes Beverage. Available at Summer Lakes Boat House.

Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea Hard Seltzer Cocktail

Fresh-brewed black tea blends with lemon and citrus in this hard seltzer cocktail. Lightly sweet and easy drinking, it's a classic combination with a bubbly twist. 7.5% ABV. Made in Ramsey, Minn., by Summer Lakes Beverage. Available at Summer Lakes Boat House.

Jamberry Bubbler Minnemosa

Jammy berry flavors shine in this bubbly sparkling wine drink. Fruity, refreshing and bursting with berry character, it's great for sipping at brunch or last call. 11.5% ABV. Made in Ramsey, Minn., by Summer Lakes Beverage and Alexandria, Minn., by Carlos Creek Winery. Available at Summer Lakes Boat House.

Orange Ginger Minnemosa

Fresh orange juice and sparkling wine come together in this refreshing sparkling wine beverage. A touch of ginger adds a zesty kick, creating a crisp, citrus-forward sip with a smooth finish. 11.5% ABV. Made in Ramsey, Minn., by Summer Lakes Beverage and Alexandria, Minn., by Carlos Creek Winery. Available at Summer Lakes Boat House.

Orange Sunset Shandy

Orange and ginger flavors top an easy-drinking light beer to create a lively citrus shandy. Balanced with subtle spice and a clean finish, it's made for sunny days and warm summer nights. 4.2% ABV. Made in Ramsey, Minn., by Summer Lakes Beverage. Available at Summer Lakes Boat House.

Watermelon Sour

Fresh melon flavors shine alongside a crisp acidity, creating an easy-drinking sour. Cool, juicy and tart, this watermelon sour brings the taste of summer to every glass. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at Tejas Express.

Mango Habanero Beergarita

Sweet mango and zesty citrus flavors meet a kick of habanero in this frozen beer margarita. Blended with honey wheat beer, it's a sweet-heat sip with a frosty finish. 4.9% ABV. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. Available at Tejas Express.

Non-alcoholic beverages

Razzarita Frozen Mocktail at Urban Glow Mocktails. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Here's a look at the 23 new non-alcoholic beverages.

Afro Deli & Grill: Mango Sunrise drink (Mango juice and Vimto with grape, raspberry and blackcurrant flavor).

Chan's Eatery: Official New Food Mango Sticky Rice Refresher (Coconut milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, mango flavoring, half and half and mango garnish).

dodopop: megalodon (Dr Pepper® – diet available, raspberry syrup and coconut cream); golden yeti (Orange pop, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); liger (Lemonade, Starry™ and cherry syrup); big red dog (Pepsi – diet available, cherry syrup, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); sasquatch (Root beer, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); babe's lemonade (Sparkling lemonade, blue raspberry syrup and raspberry popping pearls).

The Donut Family: Patriotic Boba Lemonade (Lemonade with strawberry boba and blue raspberry flavoring).

El Burrito Mercado: Strawberry Chata (Horchata and strawberry flavoring); Agua de Piña con Mango (Agua fresca with pineapple and mango flavoring).

Jive Turkey BBQ: Soul Punch (Muscadine lemonade).

Loon Lake Iced Tea: Official New Food Caramel Apple Iced Tea (Black tea, apple flavor, caramel-infused cold foam, and lollipop garnish).

Luigi Fries: Yuzu Limoncello Mocktail (Yuzu fruit syrup, soda water and dried lemon garnish).

Midtown Global Market’s El Taco Torro: Mangonada drink (Mango slushie, chamoy and Tajín) Sept. 2 to 7 only.

Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop: Watermelon Mint Limeade (Earl Giles Distillery Watermelon & Lime Elixir, beet juice, mint and sugar).

Paella Depot: Prickly Pear Orange Aguas Fresca (Prickly pear puree, orange slices, lime juice and agave).

Quench'd: Lemonade/Bottled Water: Official New Food Sweet Peach Lemonade Sparkler (Lemonade, peach syrup, peach cold foam, popping candy and peach slice garnish).

Saturday Dumpling Co.: Salted Mango Yuzuade (Mango puree, yuzu juice, salt and simple syrup).

Summer Lakes Boat House: Berry Slammer Mocktail (Citrus, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry flavor and sparkling water).

Turkey to Go: Cranberry Mint Lemonade (Cane sugar, organic mint, lemon juice and cranberries).

Urban Glow Mocktails: Official New Food Two-Tone Bloody Mary Mocktail (Tomatillo salsa, tomatoes, herbs, spices, olive brine and skewer garnish); Razzarita Frozen Mocktail (Frozen raspberry, lime, basil and lime slice garnish).\

There are also 49 drinks returning to the Minnesota State Fair this year. To see a full list, click here.