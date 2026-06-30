Minnesota drug trafficking organizations: 25 people face federal charges

The Brief Federal officials announced charges tied to two major Minnesota‑based drug trafficking organizations. The charges include conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, firearms offenses and violent crimes. Officials are holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, which can be watched live in the player above.



Federal prosecutors and law enforcement leaders announced charges against 25 people accused of participating in major drug trafficking organizations based in Minnesota.

Charges in drug trafficking cases

What's new:

Federal prosecutors announced charges against 25 alleged members of two Minneapolis drug trafficking gangs, saying the organizations operated open-air drug markets and distributed hundreds of thousands of potentially lethal doses of fentanyl in the city.

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen said a superseding indictment added nine defendants and new charges, including murder, against members of the Family Mob gang. A separate indictment charges 11 alleged members of the G Block gang with drug conspiracy offenses. Authorities allege the groups trafficked fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and cocaine in south Minneapolis, contributing to escalating violence in the city.

Press conference in drug trafficking case

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, multiple people are accused of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances, as well as firearms offenses, violent crime offenses and related conduct.

The charges are the result of a long-term federal investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials are expected to release additional details during an 11:30 a.m. press conference on Tuesday. The press conference can be watched live in the player above.

United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen will be joined by FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson, Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Rafael Mattei, Minneapolis Police Department Interim Chief Bill Peterson, and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt.

What we don't know:

The advisory did not specify how many people are facing charges or provide additional details about the alleged trafficking operations.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.