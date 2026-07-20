Minnesota Lottery record: $34.12M Lotto America jackpot won at Coon Rapids store

The Brief A Minnesota Lottery ticket won a record $34.12 million Lotto America jackpot on Saturday, July 18. Another player won $20,000 and prizes were awarded across all nine prize tiers. The jackpot ticket was sold at Holiday Stationstores in Coon Rapids.



One Minnesota Lottery player is waking up a multimillionaire after winning the largest Lotto America jackpot in state history.

Historic jackpot win for Minnesota

What we know:

A ticket sold for the July 18 Lotto America drawing hit the $34.12 million annuitized jackpot, or the winner can choose a $15.15 million cash option. This is the biggest Lotto America jackpot ever won in Minnesota, and the first jackpot win for the game in the state this year.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Holiday Station store in Coon Rapids. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

"This is an exciting and historic moment for Minnesota Lottery players," said Adam Prock, Minnesota Lottery Executive Director. "A jackpot win of this magnitude creates excitement across the state and highlights the fun that comes with playing the Lottery. We’re thrilled to celebrate this incredible win while continuing to generate proceeds that benefit Minnesotans."

The July 18 drawing was also notable because another Minnesota player won a $20,000 prize by matching the first five numbers. Prizes were awarded at every prize level, making it the first time in state history that all nine Lotto America prize tiers paid out in a single drawing.

Players across Minnesota are encouraged to check their tickets, as prizes were claimed at every level.

How to claim your prize

Why you should care:

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Prizes of $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. Winners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm hours and make an appointment. Prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Missing the deadline means forfeiting the prize.

The Minnesota Lottery continues to generate proceeds that benefit state programs and services, making every ticket purchase impactful for the community.

What we don't know:

The identity of the jackpot winner has not been announced, and it is not yet known if the winner will choose the annuity or cash option.