Minneapolis mass shooting: Second civilian dies from injuries

One of the people shot during the Minneapolis mass shooting in the Whittier neighborhood on May 30 has died from his injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Mohamed Bashir Aden, 36, of Columbia Heights, died at the hospital on Friday, June 7, from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's report says.

This brings the total number of people who died in the shooting to four, including a Minneapolis police officer, the shooter, and another civilian.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Aden was shot in the same Blaisdell Avenue apartment as the other civilian, Osman Said Jimale.

Investigators say Officer Jamal Mitchell was shot and killed when he approached the suspect, believing he was injured. Officer Mitchell's funeral is set for Tuesday.

The suspect, who was shot and killed by police, is identified as Mustafa Mohamed, a convicted felon who had two active warrants at the time of his death.

Another officer, as well as a firefighter, were both wounded in the shooting and have since been released from the hospital.

