Minneapolis mass shooting: Walz orders flags at half-staff for slain officer Jamal Mitchell

article

Flags will be at half-staff around Minnesota on Friday, May 31, to honor slain Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell, who was killed on Thursday in a mass shooting in Minneapolis.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings starting at sunrise Friday to honor the 36-year-old officer who was killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call in Minneapolis.

"Minnesota mourns the loss of Officer Jamal Mitchell, a dedicated public servant and hero in his community who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting his neighbors," said Gov. Walz. "Our first responders are first to step in during crisis. We must never take their commitment for granted, and we must ensure they can answer their call of duty without fearing for their own lives. My heart is with the family and loved ones of Officer Mitchell at this time."

The shooting happened at an apartment building on Thursday afternoon along Blaisdell Avenue near 22nd Street that left six people shot, including two police officers and four civilians. Mitchell, the gunman, and a civilian were killed.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Mitchell responded to a call of a double shooting in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis, and while rendering aid to an injured man, the man pulled a gun and killed Mitchell "and continued to shoot him after he fell to the ground."

Responding officers then exchanged gunfire with the gunman, and a second Minneapolis police officer was injured in the shooting. The officer was treated and released from the hospital, O'Hara said.

One civilian was killed and two others were injured in the incident. The gunman is also dead, O'Hara said.