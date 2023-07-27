Minneapolis man charged with shooting 2 women, 1 fatally at apartment building

A 20-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting one woman and injuring another at an apartment building in the Wenonah neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Calon Markus Hatchett, 20, was charged in Hennepin County court on Thursday with one count each of intentional second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and first-degree assault causing great bodily harm in the shooting of two women on July 23.

According to court records, Minneapolis police responded to a reported shooting at an apartment building on the 3000 block of East 58th Street shortly after midnight and found a 30-year-old woman outside on the steps covered in blood.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, charges said.

Officers entered the building and approached the apartment where a 24-year-old woman called from inside, saying she could not open the door. Law enforcement forced entry inside and found her with a gunshot wound on the ground. Charges explained she was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for her injuries.

During an interview, the 24-year-old woman said she was watching a movie with the 30-year-old victim when Hatchett knocked on their apartment door. The victim and Hatchett left, and the two started to argue when she heard gunshots.

As the woman went to check on the victim, she told police Hatchett came into her apartment and shot her before leaving. Officers at the scene located discharged cartridge casings inside and outside the apartment, according to charges.

The following day, law enforcement arrested Hatchett in downtown Minneapolis. Authorities say the firearm used in the shooting was found in his backpack at the time of the arrest, charges explained.

According to court records, Hatchett has three other pending criminal cases, including carrying a pistol without a permit, and two cases of first-degree aggravated robbery.